Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Set to Launch Innovative Loyalty Rewards and Cryptocurrency Program Marketplace for Football Season

Automating your finances is probably one of the best tips for saving and growing wealth, and luckily, the digital age has all the tech you need to get this done. Some liken this to "putting your money on autopilot." Set up bill payments so they are automatically paid from your account each month, as this helps avoid late fees and takes care of these major - and required - financial obligations straight away. Setting up and getting used to using online banking is another key. There's no need to head to a brick-and-mortar bank to have your paper bankbook updated with an old-fashioned printer... you should be able to see what's coming in and going out of your account via your smartphone. Keeping a record of your purchases is also a smart move for people trying to squirrel away some savings. And now there's a tech solution for this as well - one that's easy to implement and actually, even kind of fun.