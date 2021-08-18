Cancel
Fruitland, IA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fruitland

Fruitland Digest
Fruitland Digest
 6 days ago

FRUITLAND, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bV7w1eh00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

