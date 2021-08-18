Cancel
evTS Rounds Out Advisory Board with Addition of Three New Members

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ('evTS'), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban mobility markets, today announced that Harvey C. Jones, Kent Larson and Dr. Mike Zimmerman have been added to the Company's Advisory Board. 'The additions of...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

vermontbiz.com

Dartmouth Engineering welcomes five new board members

On July 1, Dartmouth Engineering welcomed five new members to its Board of Advisors(link is external) for three-year terms: Vijay Kumar(link is external), Jian Lu(link is external) Th'93, Christopher J. McKenna(link is external) '88 P'20 '23, Tracey Pettengill Turner(link is external) '93, and Katherine Osborne Valdez(link is external) '94 Th'95.
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Former Nature’s Path VP joins GA Pizza as COO

TORONTO — Fast-casual pizza restaurant turned omnichannel consumer packaged goods company General Assembly Holdings Ltd. (GA Pizza) has hired Hormis Tharakan as chief operating officer. Prior to joining GA Pizza Mr. Tharakan was with Nature’s Path Foods, most recently as associate vice president of manufacturing. Earlier, he was associate vice...
Greenwich, CTStamford Advocate

WINFertility Announces the Addition of Board-Certified Reproductive Endocrinologist Jenna McCarthy to its Medical Advisory Board

GREENWICH, Conn. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. WINFertility (WIN), the nation’s leading fertility benefits management company with the largest portfolio of employer clients, announces the addition of board-certified reproductive endocrinologist Jenna McCarthy, M.D. to WIN’s Medical Advisory Board. WINFertility’s Medical Advisory Board is composed of leading academic and community-based reproductive endocrinologists who empower WIN’s mission to provide clients and patients access to the most up-to-date clinical recommendations and highest quality clinical outcomes for their family-building journey. Dr. Jenna McCarthy will also actively contribute to clinical oversight of the WINFertility Quality Assurance Program.
Pet Servicespetbusiness

WellPet Appoints Nneka Rimmer to its Board of Directors

WellPet, LLC, the largest North America based independent branded premium natural pet food company, backed by Clearlake Capital Group L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), has appointed Nneka Rimmer to the company's Board of Directors. She joins WellPet with more than 25 years of experience in the branded consumer products industry and specializes in global growth and go-to-market strategies, corporate transformation, leadership development and change management.
Businessnddist.com

Pelican Products Appoints New CIO

TORRANCE, CA — innovative business and technology executive Shree Khare has been hired to the Pelican Products, Inc. senior leadership team as Chief Information Officer. Shree comes to Pelican with more than 20 years of experience in Information Technology, leading teams through complex global projects and digital transformation. Khare’s role...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

BCM Resources Appoints Dr. Sergei Diakov as Company President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Effective immediately, BCM Resources Corp. (TSXV:B) is happy to announce the appointment of Dr. Sergei Diakov as President. Dr. Diakov is a 28-year mining industry veteran with a history of exploration success and building shareholder value. 'On behalf of the BCM...
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Intuit's chief revenue officer joins board of Seattle's Panopto

Seattle-based video management company Panopto on Monday announced Bobby Morrison, Intuit's chief revenue and sales officer, has joined its board of directors. Morrison began his role with Intuit, a publicly traded Bay Area financial software company, at the start of 2020. He brings more than 25 years of go-to-market experience to Panopto, the company says.
Businesskamcity.com

Wella Appoints Three New Executives To Leadership Team

Wella Company has announced the appointment of three diverse C-suite executives to its leadership team, as the hair, nail and beauty tech firm continues on the growth plan it embarked upon after being majority-acquired by KKR. The company has named Virginie Costa as its Global Chief Financial Officer, Gretchen Koback...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Slingshot Aerospace Adds 4 Space Experts to Advisory Board

Slingshot Aerospace, Inc., a company building world-class space simulation and analytics solutions, announced today that Dan Berkenstock, Founder and former CEO, Skybox; Dr. Kathleen Howell, Hsu Lo Distinguished Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Purdue University; Kevin O’Connell, Former Director, Office of Space Commerce; and Mandy Vaughn, Former President of VOX Space (a Virgin Orbit subsidiary), have joined Slingshot Aerospace’s advisory board, effective immediately. Additionally, the company has hired Dr. Belinda Marchand, formerly a member of the faculty at The University of Texas at Austin and founder of Progalaxia, LLC, to serve as Director of Astrodynamics and Space Systems R&D, and former U.S. Space Force Deputy Chief of the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Rapid Development Division, Alonso Segura, to serve as Senior Director, Space Systems Accounts, effective immediately.
Businessprweek.com

Santander US hires Laura Burke as chief communications officer

BOSTON: Santander U.S. has hired Laura Burke as chief communications officer. Burke reports to Jennifer Mathissen, CMO Santander Bank, National Association. Burke also joins the Santander U.S. leadership team, headed by CEO Tim Wennes, according to a statement. The last person to hold the CCO role at Santander U.S. was...
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: Marina Maher Hires Goodfuse CEO Fleming

Marina Maher Communications names Olga Fleming as president of its healthcare and corporate businesses. Fleming was most recently CEO of Goodfuse, a boutique communications agency within the BCW Group of companies. Before that, she was an executive vice president at Cohn & Wolfe, and has also held executive positions at Biosector 2 and Fleishman-Hillard. Fleming will oversee healthcare across MMC and specialist agency RXMosaic, in addition to leading MMC's corporate practice. “She is a builder of teams, companies and brands and has a long track record of fostering great client partnerships, launching award-winning campaigns and thriving agencies,” said MMC global president Rema Vasan. MMS has also appointed Courtney Walker as managing director to lead its RXMosaic healthcare agency and spearhead healthcare new business. Walker was previously managing director of Goodfuse.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Quest Analytics Adds Technology Executive Stephen Gold To Board Of Directors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics, the leader in Provider Network Management, today announced the addition of Stephen Gold to the Quest Analytics Board of Directors. Stephen is a seasoned senior technology executive with a strong track record in the successful design, implementation, operation and support of large-scale technology initiatives with experience across healthcare, retail, technology and associated digital businesses.
Businessbusinessnorth.com

Frenzel named president, CEO of Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy announced Bob Frenzel has been appointed president and CEO of the company. Ben Fowke, the current chairman and CEO will remain as executive chairman of the board of directors. Tim O’Connor was also named executive vice president and chief operations officer. “I am humbled and honored today to...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Green Rise Foods Appoints Board Chair

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Green Rise Foods Inc. (TSXV: GRF) ("Green Rise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Enrico "Rick" Paolone as the Chair of the Company's Board of Directors.
Businessfinextra.com

ING hires Stiphout as COO, CTO and Management Board Banking member

ING today announced the appointment of Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer and chief transformation officer (COO/CTO) and member of the Management Board Banking. Marnix takes up his position on 1 September 2021, succeeding Roel Louwhoff, who stepped down from the Management Board Banking on 1 August 2021. Marnix...
Businessaithority.com

Sigma Defense Systems Appoints Deborah Dunie To Board Of Directors

Sigma Defense Systems announced that Deborah B. Dunie has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. Dunie previously served as executive vice president and chief technology officer of CACI International Inc. “Sigma Defense is a rapidly growing company focused on directly impacting our customers’ missions today, while investing in...
Charitiesmetroatlantaceo.com

Center for the Visually Impaired Welcomes New Board Members

The Center for the Visually Impaired (CVI) is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to our governing board. Each of these board members brings to the CVI mission a passion for making a difference in the lives of individuals who are blind or visually impaired. CVI welcomes...
New York City, NYLas Vegas Herald

SEDA Experts expands its SPAC and Investment Banking expert witness practice

New York, NY, August 23, 2021 -SEDA Experts LLC, a consulting firm providing leading financial expert witness services, announced today that Mitchell Gordon joined the firm's investment banking leaders group as an expert witness. "Mitch's extensive experience in Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) as President and CFO, and his expertise...
BusinessPizza Marketplace

General Assembly Pizza taps Hormis Tharakan as COO

General Assembly Pizza has named Hormis Tharakan as chief operating officer. The brand's parent company is Toronto-based General Assembly Holdings Limited. Tharakan recently held the position of associate vice president of manufacturing with Nature's Path Foods and will bring his supply chain, manufacturing, and leadership experience to the brand, according to a press release.

