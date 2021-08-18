Cancel
Creede, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Creede

CREEDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bV7vwPI00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

