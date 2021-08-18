4-Day Weather Forecast For Creede
CREEDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
