4-Day Weather Forecast For Creede

CREEDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 73 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 44 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight High 70 °F, low 42 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



