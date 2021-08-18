Cancel
Jordan Valley, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Jordan Valley

 6 days ago

JORDAN VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0bV7vhPd00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jordan Valley, OR
