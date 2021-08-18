4-Day Weather Forecast For Jordan Valley

JORDAN VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 68 °F, low 41 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 43 °F 3 to 14 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.