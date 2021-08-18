4-Day Weather Forecast For Jordan Valley
JORDAN VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
