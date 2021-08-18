Cancel
Leedey, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Leedey

Posted by 
Leedey Updates
Leedey Updates
 6 days ago

LEEDEY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bV7vc0000

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

