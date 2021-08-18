3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Bieber
(BIEBER, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bieber. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bieber:
Wednesday, August 18
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 42 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
