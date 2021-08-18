Cancel
Jordan, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Jordan

Posted by 
Jordan Digest
Jordan Digest
 6 days ago

JORDAN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bV7vUt400

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Rain showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jordan Digest

Jordan Digest

Jordan, MT
