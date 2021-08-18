Daily Weather Forecast For Jordan
JORDAN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Rain showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
