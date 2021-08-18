Daily Weather Forecast For Terry

TERRY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 18 mph



