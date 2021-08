Markets are set for a quiet end to the week with SPX and DOW closing at new highs, while Nasdaq remains dragged by higher yields as cyclicals continue to gain favour. A strong US PPI reading helped to lift the US dollar on Thursday, highlighting the focus on price growth. The consumer will be in the spotlight Friday with the UMich consumer sentiment survey. Below is the latest sign of Cardano's resilience against Ethereum as ADA/USD regains $2.00. Ashraf has constantly pointed out over the past 6 weeks how Cardano contine to outperform most major cryptos (showing smaller declines than those seen in BTC and ETH).