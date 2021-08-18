Cancel
Germany says Iran's accelerated enrichment of uranium is "very negative step"

By Reuters
A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

BERLIN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Iran's acceleration of its enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade breaches restrictions imposed in a 2015 nuclear deal, Germany said on Wednesday, urging Tehran to return to negotiations with a constructive approach.

"Iran has no plausible civilian justification for these steps, and instead gains military knowledge and skills," a Foreign Ministry spokesman told a news conference. "We urge Iran to return to the negotiating table with a constructive stance."

The U.N. atomic watchdog said in a report on Tuesday seen by Reuters that Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium.

