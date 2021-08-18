Cancel
Wilsons, VA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wilsons

Wilsons Updates
 6 days ago

WILSONS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bV7vD7x00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wilsons, VA
