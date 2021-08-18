Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sierra Blanca, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sierra Blanca

Posted by 
Sierra Blanca Digest
Sierra Blanca Digest
 6 days ago

SIERRA BLANCA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bV7v4Gf00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sierra Blanca Digest

Sierra Blanca Digest

Sierra Blanca, TX
3
Followers
126
Post
214
Views
ABOUT

With Sierra Blanca Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sierra Blanca, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy