Lilliwaup, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Lilliwaup

Lilliwaup Daily
 6 days ago

LILLIWAUP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bV7uzA600

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Lilliwaup, WA
With Lilliwaup Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lilliwaup, WA
