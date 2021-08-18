Cancel
Sanderson, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Sanderson

Sanderson Post
Sanderson Post
 6 days ago

SANDERSON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bV7uukT00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Sanderson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

