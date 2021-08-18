Weather Forecast For Gatewood
GATEWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
