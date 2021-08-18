Cancel
Ellsworth, IA

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Ellsworth News Beat
 6 days ago

(ELLSWORTH, IA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Ellsworth, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellsworth:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bV7uiOz00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ellsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

