Rainy forecast for Datil? Jump on it!

(DATIL, NM) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Datil, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Datil:

Wednesday, August 18 Partly sunny then widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



