Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danforth, ME

Jump on Danforth’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Danforth Post
Danforth Post
 6 days ago

(DANFORTH, ME) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Danforth Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Danforth:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bV7uYWb00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Danforth Post

Danforth Post

Danforth, ME
4
Followers
181
Post
373
Views
ABOUT

With Danforth Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danforth, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy