Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker, CA

Baker Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Baker Times
Baker Times
 6 days ago

BAKER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bV7uWl900

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Baker Times

Baker Times

Baker, CA
2
Followers
186
Post
156
Views
ABOUT

With Baker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy