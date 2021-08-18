Dickinson Center Weather Forecast

DICKINSON CENTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 mph



