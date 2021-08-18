San Simon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAN SIMON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
