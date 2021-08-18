T-Mobile Data Breach Included Personal Information of Almost 50 Million Customers

Late last week, T-Mobile confirmed that a forum post that purported to offer data from more than 100 million people was the result of a company data breach. At that time, it was not known if personal customer data had been accessed, but T-Mobile has now confirmed that the stolen data included personal information, such as customer names, dates of birth, SSN, and identification such as driver's licenses. There is as yet no indication that the data contained information about customer financial or payment information.