Monticello, ME

Monticello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Monticello Updates
 6 days ago

MONTICELLO, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bV7uMB700

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monticello Updates

Monticello Updates

Monticello, ME
