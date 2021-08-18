Monticello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MONTICELLO, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
