Weather Forecast For Owyhee
OWYHEE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0