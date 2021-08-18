Cancel
Fernwood, ID

Fernwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fernwood Today
 6 days ago

FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bV7uKPf00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fernwood Today

With Fernwood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

