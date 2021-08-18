Fernwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 70 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.