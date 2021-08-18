Fernwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
