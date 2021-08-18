Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ekalaka, MT

Wednesday rain in Ekalaka: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Ekalaka News Watch
Ekalaka News Watch
 6 days ago

(EKALAKA, MT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ekalaka Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ekalaka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bV7uJWw00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • 12 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 66 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Ekalaka News Watch

Ekalaka News Watch

Ekalaka, MT
1
Followers
115
Post
52
Views
ABOUT

With Ekalaka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ekalaka, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy