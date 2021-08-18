Daily Weather Forecast For Farson

FARSON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 62 °F, low 42 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 40 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



