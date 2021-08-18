Daily Weather Forecast For Farson
FARSON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
