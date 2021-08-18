Weather Forecast For Dugway
DUGWAY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then areas of smoke overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
