Weather Forecast For Dugway

DUGWAY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then areas of smoke overnight High 69 °F, low 51 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.