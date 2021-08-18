Cancel
Dugway, UT

Weather Forecast For Dugway

Dugway News Watch
 6 days ago

DUGWAY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0bV7uHlU00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

