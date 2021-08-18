Riggins Daily Weather Forecast
RIGGINS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
