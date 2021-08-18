Spalding Daily Weather Forecast
SPALDING, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
