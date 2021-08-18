Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spalding, NE

Spalding Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Spalding Dispatch
Spalding Dispatch
 6 days ago

SPALDING, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bV7uBT800

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Spalding Dispatch

Spalding Dispatch

Spalding, NE
5
Followers
171
Post
113
Views
ABOUT

With Spalding Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spalding, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy