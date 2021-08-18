Spalding Daily Weather Forecast

SPALDING, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



