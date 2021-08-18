Weather Forecast For Stanford

STANFORD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 53 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 62 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, August 20 Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 65 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight High 66 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



