Stanford, MT

Weather Forecast For Stanford

Posted by 
Stanford News Flash
Stanford News Flash
 6 days ago

STANFORD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bV7uAaP00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

