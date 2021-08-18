Weather Forecast For Stanford
STANFORD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
