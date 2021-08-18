Condon Daily Weather Forecast
CONDON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0