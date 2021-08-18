Condon Daily Weather Forecast

CONDON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Haze High 73 °F, low 53 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.