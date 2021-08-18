Cancel
Condon, OR

Condon Daily Weather Forecast

Condon Times
 6 days ago

CONDON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bV7u9mv00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Haze

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Condon, OR
With Condon Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

