Daily Weather Forecast For Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy smoke then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



