Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Cambridge

Posted by 
Cambridge Updates
Cambridge Updates
 6 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bV7u8uC00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy smoke then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Cambridge Updates

Cambridge Updates

Cambridge, ID
7
Followers
191
Post
219
Views
ABOUT

With Cambridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy