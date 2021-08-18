Daily Weather Forecast For Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy smoke then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
