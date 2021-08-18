Weather Forecast For Prospect
PROSPECT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 78 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
