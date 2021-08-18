Cancel
Prospect, OR

Weather Forecast For Prospect

Prospect Today
Prospect Today
 6 days ago

PROSPECT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bV7u68k00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Prospect Today

Prospect Today

Prospect, OR
