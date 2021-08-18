Escalante Weather Forecast
ESCALANTE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- 7 to 21 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
