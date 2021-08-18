Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escalante, UT

Escalante Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Escalante Journal
Escalante Journal
 6 days ago

ESCALANTE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bV7u4NI00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • 7 to 21 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Escalante Journal

Escalante Journal

Escalante, UT
3
Followers
163
Post
261
Views
ABOUT

With Escalante Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Escalante, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy