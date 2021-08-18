Faith Weather Forecast
FAITH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
