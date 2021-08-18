Halfway Daily Weather Forecast

HALFWAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 73 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



