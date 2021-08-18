Halfway Daily Weather Forecast
HALFWAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
