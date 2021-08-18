Wednesday sun alert in Laona — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(LAONA, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Laona. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laona:
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
