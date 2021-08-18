Cancel
Twin Valley, MN

Twin Valley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Twin Valley News Alert
Twin Valley News Alert
 6 days ago

TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dM7Fz_0bV7tyFA00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

