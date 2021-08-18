Rainy forecast for Lingle? Jump on it!

(LINGLE, WY) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Lingle, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lingle:

Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.