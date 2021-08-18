Daily Weather Forecast For Hays
HAYS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze then light rain during the day; while light rain then haze overnight
- High 56 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of light rain then areas of smoke during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Light Rain
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0