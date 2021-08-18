Daily Weather Forecast For Hays

HAYS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Haze then light rain during the day; while light rain then haze overnight High 56 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of light rain then areas of smoke during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 60 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 65 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Light Rain High 65 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



