Hays, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Hays

Hays Digest
 6 days ago

HAYS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bV7tvaz00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Haze then light rain during the day; while light rain then haze overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of light rain then areas of smoke during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hays Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

