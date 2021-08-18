Cancel
Cambridge, NE

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Cambridge

Cambridge News Alert
 6 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, NE) A sunny Wednesday is here for Cambridge, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cambridge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bV7tswo00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cambridge News Alert

Cambridge News Alert

Cambridge, NE
