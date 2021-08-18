KCMO Health Department to offer vaccines at Planet Comicon

Planet Comicon-goers may shed some of their intricately-crafted clothing, weaponry and other accessories to get their COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

Planet Comicon runs Friday through Saturday at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Missouri.

The KCMO Health Department plans to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to those in attendance.

Anyone interested can go to Room 1501 in Bartle Hall to get the shot.

The on-location clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The health department offered similar opportunities at recent concerts.

Eight people were vaccinated at the event accompanying a Gucci Mane concert. At the Garth Brooks concert, 35 people received the vaccine.

