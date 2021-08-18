Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

KCMO Health Department to offer vaccines at Planet Comicon

By Hailey Godburn
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MURb6_0bV7tpId00

Planet Comicon-goers may shed some of their intricately-crafted clothing, weaponry and other accessories to get their COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

Planet Comicon runs Friday through Saturday at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Missouri.

The KCMO Health Department plans to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to those in attendance.

Anyone interested can go to Room 1501 in Bartle Hall to get the shot.

The on-location clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The health department offered similar opportunities at recent concerts.

Eight people were vaccinated at the event accompanying a Gucci Mane concert. At the Garth Brooks concert, 35 people received the vaccine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Kansas City, MO
Vaccines
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gucci Mane
Person
Garth Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Planet Comicon#Kchd#Kcmo Health Dept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy