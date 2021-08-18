Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(PHILIPSBURG, MT) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Philipsburg, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Philipsburg:

Wednesday, August 18 Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 57 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Patchy frost then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.