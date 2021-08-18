Cancel
Cawood, KY

Cawood Weather Forecast

Cawood Today
 6 days ago

CAWOOD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bV7tk8E00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cawood Today

With Cawood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

