Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk Grove, CA

'These people trusted us': CA veteran wounded in Afghanistan reacts to Taliban victory

Posted by 
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CDp3_0bV7tgbK00

First, we had the conflict. Now, as the Taliban takes over Afghanistan, we're hearing from the still-conflicted.

"I am one of many," said Jordan Stevenson of Elk Grove. He is one of 20,320 American soldiers who came home injured from Operation Enduring Freedom, also known as the war in Afghanistan.

RELATED: What is happening in Afghanistan? Expert explains what you need to know

The last few days have been tough for him.

"I think it is wrong. Terrible to see the things we are seeing," he said.

"It is heartbreaking to see these people that trusted us to be there for them. To see them chasing planes down the tarmacs is heartbreaking for me because I have seen the evil close and what it looks like," he continued.

VIDEO: 'We're a state of refuge': Gov. Newsom welcomes Afghan refugees to CA

Jordan did not serve in Afghanistan for long, but it was more than long enough in 2011.

"I was there eight days," Jordan said.

On the eighth night, a bullet from Taliban AK-47 found him.

Jordan still keeps the helmet he wore as an heirloom. He points to the entrance and exit holes, explaining, "The bullet came in here, small hole, and came out here, large hole. In through my head, out."

He woke up stateside two months later, a medical miracle with a titanium skull plate, paralyzed on his right side so badly that he asked to have that leg amputated and replaced with a prosthetic, just so he could walk.

RELATED: Afghan Americans in the Valley heartbroken by upheaval in Afghanistan

A former interpreter for US troops in Afghanistan explains the likely fate for Afghans who assisted the United States.

Jordan Stevenson, a former decathlete, has earned the credibility when he speaks about the American withdrawal.

"I am angry, confused, frustrated. I feel helpless and all at the same time... Everything we did in the military we practiced and rehearsed. What we did does not look planned. It looks sloppy and hasty," he said.

And that, he says, is what other veterans are saying, about the ending of a 20-year war.

Jordan Stevenson will always have the Purple Heart tattooed on his arm. And, in his heart, lifelong questions, about what he and so many others did or did not accomplish.

"I've got to think about that," he said. "I am not sure I do know what we did. If anything."

Having said his piece, Jordan Stevenson climbed into his car and drove home to his wife and children back in Elk Grove.

"Two kids who shouldn't have ever been born, based on my wounds," he mused.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elk Grove, CA
Government
City
Elk Grove, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Veteran#American#Afghan Americans#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
MilitaryNew York Post

How prisoner releases bolstered the Taliban to victory

As Taliban member Hafizdullah navigated the narrow, ancient streets of the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif last week — driving my photographer Jake Simkin and me to a foreign consulate to maneuver our way out of the fallen country — one of his first comments was a nonchalant reference to the time he spent as a prisoner at the notorious Bagram Air Base.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Taliban urges women to stay home because some of their fighters ‘have not yet been trained’ not to hurt them

The Taliban has said women should stay at home to protect themselves from some of the insurgent group’s armed fighters, who are yet to be trained to not hurt or harass them. This call for women to not venture out was “temporary,” according to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. Some experts, however, said a similar statement was used by them when they ruled the country before in 1996.
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

As thousands flee Afghanistan, some refugees want to go back

From trucks stuffed with carpets, bedding, clothes and even goats, around 200 Afghan refugees look beyond the horizon toward Spin Boldak in their country's south, waiting to return home from Pakistan.  "I am returning to Ghazni, now peace has been established and we are happy that we are returning back to our home.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Madison veteran reacts to Taliban situation in Kabul

This stretch of sunny, pleasant weather is just beginning. Expect more sunshine, seasonably warm temperatures, and low humidity levels for the next several days. The heat, humidity and rain and storms chances will start to creep back up towards the middle and end of the week. The next best chance of rain and storms probably will not come until the end of the workweek or next weekend.
PoliticsForeign Policy

The Taliban Can—and Can’t—Be Trusted

Now that the Taliban once more rule Afghanistan, can they be trusted to keep their promises to the international community about their future behavior? The answer depends on which promises, and to which countries. The most important issue, of course, is protection for international terrorists based in Afghanistan. Here, Taliban...
WorldPosted by
Portland Tribune

'All for naught' - Veterans react to Taliban seizure of Afghanistan

The insurgent group captured Afghanistan's major cities in just days, and the future of the country and its residents is unclear.   Jason Greenlees and Eric Pettis served together in Afghanistan in the mid-2000s. Now, they say, all the work the United States did in Afghanistan has been undone. The Taliban overtook the county's capital, Kabul, on Sunday, Aug. 15, after sweeping through the nation and taking control of major cities one after another, following the withdrawal, after two decades, of American forces. Tens of thousands of Afghans have tried to escape, and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Greenlees,...
Foreign Policyspectrumlocalnews.com

Rep. Garcia blasts Afghanistan exit strategy, warns Taliban can't be trusted

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — With U.S. troops securing the international airport in Kabul this week, the Biden administration is dramatically increasing the number of evacuations from Afghanistan. But the president is facing scathing criticism from lawmakers for the way he’s ending the war there. The U.S. estimates up to 10,000...

Comments / 0

Community Policy