Fairchild Daily Weather Forecast
FAIRCHILD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
