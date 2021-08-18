Fairchild Daily Weather Forecast

FAIRCHILD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Saturday, August 21 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.