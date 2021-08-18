Cancel
Fairchild, WI

Fairchild Daily Weather Forecast

Fairchild Journal
Fairchild Journal
 6 days ago

FAIRCHILD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bV7tfib00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairchild Journal

Fairchild Journal

Fairchild, WI
With Fairchild Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

