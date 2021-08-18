Cancel
Accidents

Video: Reaction after coaster accident

By Editorials
Sandusky Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Burdue posted "Cedar point is no different than most when something this high profile happens. They are still investigating what happened and how it happened and the safety people from the state haven’t even been there yet to see it. Yes there are lawyers and yes there will be money paid out for her injuries and such, is it anyone of anyone’s else’s business no it isn’t. The media is looking for a story and the story is always the same, leave the proper people handle the situation with the family. Too many people have too many theories about things, the safety people are engineers and are trained in determining what happened, how it happened and why. Those answers may take weeks to get. Cedar point is doing as instructed by all the teams so there isn’t any speculating."

Sandusky, OHClickOnDetroit.com

Video released after woman hit in head by flying metal at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Oh. – A newly released video captures a woman screaming in pain after reportedly being struck in the head by a piece of metal at an Ohio amusement park. Body camera footage was released showing a woman in pain Sunday afternoon after a piece of metal came off of the Top Thrill Dragster rollercoaster at Cedar Point and hit her in the head.
AccidentsPopculture

Cedar Point Roller Coaster Accident Injures Woman, Shocks Onlookers

A woman was injured at the Cedar Point theme park in Sandusky, Ohio after a part fell from the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster Sunday. The piece "looked like a metal disc flying through the air," one eyewitness told Cleveland.com. The injured woman's condition is unknown as of Monday afternoon. She was waiting in line for the roller coaster, one of the most popular attractions at the park, at the time of the accident.
Toledo, OHTimes Daily

Roller coaster closed after object flies off ride, injures 1

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The world's second-tallest roller coaster won't open again this year after a person standing in line was hit in the head by a metal object that flew off the ride last weekend at Cedar Point amusement park. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
Sandusky, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Eyewitness describes Cedar Point coaster accident: ‘It looked like a metal disc flying through the air’

SANDUSKY, Ohio – An eyewitness said a roller coaster part that struck and injured a woman Sunday at Cedar Point “looked like a metal disc flying through the air.”. The woman, whose condition remained unknown Monday afternoon, fell to the ground after the part struck her in the head, said John Mc Dermott, 27, of Lima. The woman was waiting in line for Top Thrill Dragster, one of the park’s most popular rides.
Meadville, PAyourerie

Man killed after car accident in local canal

MEADVILLE — A man was killed after driving his car into a feeder stream on the west side of Conneaut Lake. According to fire crews, the driver failed to negotiate a curve, traveled through a fence and ended up upside down in the canal. According to the Crawford County coroner,...
Swartz Creek, MIabc12.com

Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - A Swartz Creek woman remains in critical condition a week after she got hit by a metal object from the Top Thrill Dragster ride at Cedar Point. Investigators from the Ohio Department of Agriculture say 44-year-old Rachel Hawes was waiting in line for the ride when a piece of metal dislodged and hit her in the head on Aug. 15. She was rushed to a hospital in Ohio, where she remained in critical condition Monday.
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Woman rescued after off-road motorcycle accident

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New video shows the moments a woman is rescued after being injured along a remote dirt trail. Officials say a 60-year-old woman was hurt while riding an off-road motorcycle along the Continental Divide Trail, west of Chicoma Mountain around 6:30 Saturday night. Crime: Mother with two...
Vienna Center, OHWFMJ.com

One in critical condition after Vienna motorcycle accident

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a serious accident involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Vienna Township. Police identified the driver as 35-year-old Dennis Riggleman of Girard. According to officials, Riggleman was traveling north on State Route 11 over the Route 82 overpass around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. This part...
Montpelier, OHCrescent-News

Corrosive leak on the Turnpike after accident

MONTPELIER — An incident near here involving two vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHP). According to information released by the Swanton Post of the OHP, on Wednesday at approximately 5:48 p.m., a semi driven by James Mayfield, 65, Columbus, was traveling westbound when it struck the rear of a 2022 Freightliner semi driven by Trayon Sanders, 24, New Orleans, La.
Linn County, IAcbs2iowa.com

One injured after rollover accident

One man was taken to St. Luke's Hospital on Tuesday after suffering from non-life threatening injuries after an accident in Linn county. The Linn County Sheriffs office says 20-year old Chase Grade, of Ely, Iowa, was driving southbound on I-380 when he lost control of his vehicle, at the 32 mile marker, and went into a ditch hitting a culvert causing his car to roll.
Dannemora, NYNEWS10 ABC

Serious injuries after motorcycle accident in Dannemora

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 23, at around 5:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle collision on State Route 374 in the village of Dannemora. A 2006 Subaru Legacy operated by Kelsey Neri, 28, of Saranac, was traveling west on State...
Ada Township, MIWOOD

One dead after industrial accident near Ada

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after an industrial accident near Ada Saturday. Authorities responded to a call about the accident around 10:15 a.m. on Valleybrook Ct N.E. in Ada Township. A 25-year-old man from Comstock Park was pinned under a loader he was operating when it tipped...

