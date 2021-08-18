Video: Reaction after coaster accident

Robert Burdue posted "Cedar point is no different than most when something this high profile happens. They are still investigating what happened and how it happened and the safety people from the state haven’t even been there yet to see it. Yes there are lawyers and yes there will be money paid out for her injuries and such, is it anyone of anyone’s else’s business no it isn’t. The media is looking for a story and the story is always the same, leave the proper people handle the situation with the family. Too many people have too many theories about things, the safety people are engineers and are trained in determining what happened, how it happened and why. Those answers may take weeks to get. Cedar point is doing as instructed by all the teams so there isn’t any speculating."