White Sulphur Springs, MT

White Sulphur Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
White Sulphur Springs Updates
 6 days ago

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bV7tc4Q00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of light rain then areas of fog overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

White Sulphur Springs, MT
With White Sulphur Springs Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

