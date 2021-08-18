White Sulphur Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of light rain then areas of fog overnight
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
